Let’s take a journey together back in time. We’re going to visit March 2001, where a fresh-faced, well-rested, newlywed wrote her first article for the Leader newspaper. That writer is me and in 2001 when that first article was published I was only 21 years old (and if you’re doing the math in your head to figure out my age, the correct answer is 29 years old — always).
For the past 18 years I’ve given my blood, sweat and tears to the Leader. I’ve loved so much of what I did here. However, it is time for me to make a change in my life and in my career.
As of today, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, I am no longer an employee of the Leader. This was a decision that didn’t come to me easily. I waited until it felt like it was time for me to move on and embrace what the future has in store for me, whatever that may be.
The Leader has become my identity, in a way, in this community. My name and my face associates me with a newspaper that I have fought for, protected and stood by for almost two decades. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. In part, I felt staying with the Leader was my obligation to the community but I can no longer keep that weight on my shoulders. I have to let it go.
With the recent passing of my dear grandmother, Lila Miller, who was my biggest fan and my biggest supporter of my writing, I felt like it was a sign allowing me to let the Leader go. I will miss her weekly phone calls praising my latest articles. Thank you Grandma Miller for your unconditional love.
I love this community. People here have embraced me as one of their own and I love you all so much for that. It means everything to me that the community supported me and stood by me all these years. This community is a big part of me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help write the history of the Bear River Valley. Thank you for giving me that honor.
I will miss seeing my name in newsprint every week in the Leader. It’s an end to an era that shaped me into the journalist and into the person I am today. Much has been learned and much will be missed.
My next step in my life, and in my career, is something I’ll be focusing on now. I’ll be taking some time to find myself again and to find that passion I once had. Whatever it may be, I’m hoping it makes me happy once again. Life is too short to not take risks.
“Maybe sometimes it’s riskier not to take a risk. Sometimes all you are guaranteeing is that things will stay the same,” Danny Wallace, Yes Man.