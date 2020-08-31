James Christensen
Our dear dad, James Gary Christensen (Jim), passed away peacefully on Sunday, 30 August 2020.
Jim believed in Jesus Christ and always sought to follow Him. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a dedicated genealogist, a skilled geographer and water-resource consultant, a lover of birds, and admirer of nature, an avid reader, a watercolorist and a relentless tickler.
But we remember him best as a selfless, gentle, man who loved and served his wife, children and their spouses, and a proud Papa of 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He always put others needs before his own and encouraged us individually to know Jesus Christ and to serve Him.
You can find funeral information, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.