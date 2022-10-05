WEDD Langford-Ashby

Dallin, Emma, Tessa, Holly, & Matthew announce the marriage of Janae Jensen Langford, daughter of Sandy Maxson to Robert Ashby, father of Rebekah, Garrett, and Ethan and son of Coy & Bonnie Ashby.

They will sealed for time and all eternity in the Brigham City Temple on Friday, October 7th. There will be a reception at 7 p.m. that evening at the Beaver Ward Church in Beaver Dam, Utah.

