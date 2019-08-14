Duane (Bud) Getz passed away suddenly July 29, 2019 into the arms of his wife and in the presence of God.
Duane was born January 25, 1928 in Tremonton, Utah to Samuel Gotlieb and Marie Meister Getz, whose families had been among the first settlers in this immediate area. His father’s family left a thriving farm in Illinois to come here in 1901. His mother’s family came in 1903 from a prosperous farm in Archbold, Ohio.
As a child, Duane helped his mother with much of the farm as his father had a full-time job in Tremonton. From the age of 10, in addition to working on the family farm, he worked for various farmers and trained horses with one of the best trainers in the area. He graduated from Bear River High School and attended Weber College.
Duane married Frances Fashbaugh May 17, 1957 and together they raised four children: Alan (Marjie Jacobs), Sara Whitney (Larry Bruun), Marie (Sam) Watkins, and Shane (Connie) Getz. He passed along to his children his work ethic and desire to be generous and helpful to all.
After 30 years at Thiokol he retired to enjoy his grandchildren and farm by daylight instead of at midnight.
He was preceded in death by parents and sisters Ilva Rehklau and ReNae Contento. Duane is survived by his wife, Frances; children Alan, Sara, Marie, and Shane; as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on August 3, 2019 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
