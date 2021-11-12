Jim Abel was born in Tremonton to Garnet and Verla Abel on November 22, 1941. He is one of 11 children.
He was part of the first class to graduate from Bear River Junior High, graduated from Bear River High School, attended Utah State and Weber State, and had a 34-year career at Thiokol.
In 1961 he married Gloria Petersen and they welcomed two daughters: Nan (Bart) Bowcutt and Suzanne (Tom) Peterson. In 1986, he married Carolyn Barnhart and became a friend to her children — Barney, Kelly and Diane.
In 1990, Jim and Carolyn purchased the CrossX (formerly Green Rock) and JC’s Country Diner was born. Jim has been the owner for over 30 years.
In 2008, Jim married Karey and added her five children — Matt, K.C., Mitchall, Kyle and Samantha — to his family. He has 24 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Throughout Jim’s life he has been actively involved in school activities, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Bear River Health Board, the Department of Tourism, church, civic and community organizations.
The public is invited to an open house that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremont St., Tremonton.
Please come join us in celebrating Jim’s 80 years!