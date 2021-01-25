John Francis Rausch, Jr.
I’m here on the eve of Christmas trying to find the right words to say goodbye to my father. Hoping to find enough of them so that people can get an idea of who John Francis Rausch, Jr. was.
It was this time of year when people would happily say Merry Christmas to which my father would reply, “Bah humbug”. If you’d listen to my father tell his story about Christmas he would complain about his family struggling all year long just so they could have a big Christmas. A big Christmas was extravagant, and my father wasn’t an extravagant man. He was pragmatic. It was this pragmatism that lead to me and my sister always having a roof over our heads and never wondering where our next meal was coming from. It was this pragmatism that kept us clothed. It was this pragmatism that when I said I was going to push off college and instead work to save money for it my father replied that “Brian, you need to go to college now and the money will come”. Now you’re all saying to yourself, “that’s not pragmatic”. There’s something you need to understand about my father, he didn’t engage in the kids’ life very often, but when he did, he brought the full weight of his experiences to it and wasn’t indecisive. He was strong in his resolve and looking back now this was the most pragmatic move for me. My father didn’t want me playing safe, he wanted me attacking and he pushed me to do that. In that moment he taught me that you don’t wait for things to happen, you go make them happen. He was right.
John Francis (he hated his middle name which is why I’m not the III) Rausch Jr. wasn’t a man of day-to- day family work. He was the type of man that would be there in time of crisis. I always have an image of my dad in my head during large gatherings. He was in the back, always in a place where he could see all the exits and monitor the people he loved. My dad was constantly on overwatch. He was the protector from the background. I always knew he was there keeping us safe. This didn’t end at the family. I can’t remember a time that my dad didn’t stop on the side of the road to help people that needed it. He would always hold the door open letting others go first. He always held the car door for my mom. I learned a lot from him about taking care of others.
My dad could be the center of attention and the focus of the room, but he didn’t stay there long and I got the feeling that he didn’t like being in the center very much. Dad liked a good joke (even ones he told way too often), he loved giving people a hard time, he loved his children and he loved his grand babies.
My father was a military veteran, a tank mechanic, a father, a husband, a big brother, a son, a purchasing agent, a fixer, a friend, an alcoholic, a leader, a baseball player, a teacher, a hard worker, a laugher, a man quick to anger, a man who taught me value, a target for my childhood, a big rig mechanic, he pumped gas, changed tires, mowed lawns, shopped, cooked, loved…
I realize I’m on a fools’ errand right now trying to capture the depth and breadth of my father into a few columns of a newspaper, so I’ll close by saying this: Your papers have come in overwatch, you’ve been called home. Your vigil has ended, your watch complete. Know that as you leave the field you leave behind a job well done. We’re survivors, warriors and protectors, we’ve got it from here. Please rest well Dad, and if you get a chance on your next journey, please take a second to look into your rearview mirror to see all the Rausches and Rausch-Hunsakers and Rausch-O’Neils and Rausch-Miscovich’s standing in our driveway waving to you as you get smaller in the distance as was our way.
John Francis Rausch Jr. died on 12/12/20 @12am. He is survived by a lot of people that will miss him dearly.