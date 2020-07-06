Jolene passed unexpectedly on July 3, 2020 at the forever age of 29. She is such a light that will be so missed.
Jolene is the daughter of Leo and Ondelyn Mockli.
She was born and raised in Layton, Utah where she attended Layton High School. She graduated in 1972.
She has six siblings: Roger Mockli, David Mockli, Brent Mockli, Ryan Mockli, Luane Macfarlane, Lynette Hitt.
When mom was raising her kids she loved to spend time at the family farm in Preston, Idaho. She lived in Tremonton where she raised her children.
Mom loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. They were the light of her life! They brought her the most joy! Mom was always there supporting each of them at their ball games or dance competitions or motocross races. She did not miss any event that any of us had going on.
Mom loved crafting. Anything she made was beautiful or cute, from wreaths, wood craft signs, gnomes, you name it she would make it. We would always find pictures on Pinterest and send them to mom to make up for us. Mom also loved gardening and planting flowers.
Mom loved to spend time with her good friend Rosie Jensen chatting and drinking coffee for hours at the coffee shop!
Mom has five kids (four surviving): Tad (Ammorae) Lee, Tesha Hansen, Jackie (Mack) Bankhead, Bo (Kayte) Hatch and lots of grandkids and great grandkids.
Mom was "Mama Jo" or "Grandma Jo" to everyone who met her. If you knew her you loved her!
Mom and Dad loved spending time together on their back porch of their mountain home drinking coffee and watching the wildlife roam their property.
They had so much fun RZR riding, fishing, exploring, camping, hiking, traveling or anything outdoors — oh, and I can't leave out she loved beating him at Scrabble.
Mom is preceded in death by her daughter (Amy Lee), Dad (Leo Mockli), and brother (Roger Mockli).
Viewing service will be held on Friday, July 10, noon-3 p.m. (no funeral) with graveside service right after viewing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com