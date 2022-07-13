Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments.
That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him.
Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient of the John C. Wheelon Award, presented annually to an outstanding resident during the annual Garland City Days celebration. Wheelon was an early leader of the city who was chief engineer for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company and a key figure in the development of agriculture in the Bear River Valley in the early 20th Century.
Munns’ main occupation is farming and ranching, representing the fifth generation of his family on the same land they have worked since the early days of Garland. He’s now partners with his father Tom and uncle Chubb, raising cattle and a variety of crops.
His parents still live in the same house his great-great grandfather Charles built on Main Street more than a century ago.
“All the Munns living in Utah and Idaho today, it all comes back to that house,” Josh said. “We have some pretty deep roots in this community.”
As the oldest of five children, he learned to help the younger ones navigate the challenges of life, and continues to do so.
“He’s always been there for all of us,” said sister Molly, the youngest of the five siblings. “He’s just good, humble, hard-working and patient. He doesn’t expect anything back, ever, but he will take the shirt off his back and hand it to you and say ‘have a nice day.’”
Farming and ranching is a tough job that would be enough to keep anyone plenty busy by itself, but it’s just one of many things that Munns, 43, has done with his time. He has served the city in a myriad of ways, starting with 11 years and counting as a member of the city’s volunteer fire department.
His time with the department includes 10 years as a certified emergency medical technician — training that came in especially handy when he saved the life of a local boy who was choking in 2019, an effort that resulted in Munns being named the Utah State Firefighters Association’s Fireman of the Year that year.
Munns has also served on the Garland City Council, planning and zoning commission and Wheat & Beet Days committee; been a member of Tremonton-Garland Drainage District; and helped out with numerous local events including the Box Elder County Fair, Golden Spike Rodeo and a variety of 4-H and FFA programs.
He’s an avid sports fan who has coached little league basketball, baseball and softball, and was an adult supervisor of this year’s Utah 4-H national championship archery team.
He has also been active in scouting, earning his Eagle Scout award and later becoming a scoutmaster to help others along the same journey. He has served as a board member and national delegate for the Utah Farmers Union, escorted a military veteran on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and served a mission in South Dakota for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He has been married to Sharece Richardson Munns for 20 years, and they have two children: Dylan, 17, and Daci, 14. After marrying, Josh and Sharece moved just a few blocks up the road from the original family home, and have remained there since.
Dylan and Daci have both been involved in agriculture, helping on the family farm and showing cattle at the county fair through their involvement in FFA.
“They’re my hired help in the summer,” Josh said with a chuckle.
He’s not sure whether they will end up being the sixth generation to run the family farm, but said there’s no pressure on them to choose that life.
More than just a devoted father, Molly said he has also been a great uncle to her own son.
“He’s the first one to take my kid irrigating, or riding the tractor, or buying him a treat,” Molly said. “Always the first one.”
In addition to the Wheelon Award, Josh was named grand marshal of this year’s City Days parade. While he has been the unheralded parade driver for several past grand marshals, this year he had to let his proud sisters do the driving while he occupied the seat of honor.
“I told them ‘You’re taking my job away. I sit in the front.’”
Regarding all he has done for the community, Josh said he’s just continuing a longstanding family tradition of service.
“Both sides of my family have a history of serving,” he said. “We’re one of many families that helped build Garland and the Bear River Valley. We like helping and taking care of it, and we try to just humbly accept recognition when it comes.”