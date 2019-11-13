Bear River Valley Hospital’s annual fundraiser to get people in the giving mood and share some holiday spirit will run throughout this weekend.
Now in its 10th year, the hospital’s Jubilee of Trees event annually raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Intermountain Foundation at the hospital, which uses the funds to support a variety of programs focused on improving patient care and community health in general.
The fun kicks off this Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds event center, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton, with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as their reindeer. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., families are invited to bring children to enjoy milk and cookies with the special guests, and to let Old Saint Nick know what’s on their wish list for this year.
The main event culminates beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday night with the Jubilee of Trees Dinner and Auction, where donors will dine together and bid on a variety of colorfully and creatively decorated Christmas trees. This year’s Jubilee Honorees are Jack and Donna Fronk.
Sunday, Nov. 17 will be the annual Evening of Remembrance, a memorial program honoring members of the community who have passed on over the year. Scheduled for 7 p.m., the event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring an ornament to place on the memorial tree in recognition of loved ones.