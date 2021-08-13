Support Local Journalism

Skyway Junior Golf Tournament results

Thursday, July 15

OVERALL WINNERS

GIRLS

6-9 — 1. Ruby Francom 2. Maylee Christensen 3(T). Ellie Coombs, Blakelynn Hansen

10-11 — 1. Makye McKnight 2. Morgan Coombs 3. Jacee Christensen

12-13 — 1(T). Ryden Bingham, Alijah Fransom, Lyna Humphries

14-18 — 1. Angie Delgado 2. Tyler Bennett 3(T). Skylee Haramoto, Trinity Pugsley

BOYS

6-9 — 1. Stockton Carter 2. Declan Lish 3(T). McCabe Bunn, Jackson Fronk

10-11 — 1(T). Wyatt Hawkes, Cache Christensen 3. Dustin Bunn

12-13 — 1. Cutler Christensen 2. Brady Woodward 3. Daxton Lish

14-18 — 1. Padin Hartfiel 2. Ryker Bennett 3. Dexton Bodrero

LONGEST PUTT AND DRIVE

(girls listed first)

PUTT

6-9 years: Ellie Coombs, Dylan Bunn

10-11 years: Scarlet Wood, Wayland Porritt

12-13 years: Layna Humphries, Brady Woodward

14-18 years: Destiny Thompson, Dexton Bodrero

DRIVE

6-9 years: Maylee Christensen, Declan Lish

10-11 years: Davi Williams, Dustin Bunn

12-13 years: Layna Humphries, Cutler Christensen

14-18 years: Trinity Pugsley, Ryker Bennett

SPONSORS

Business: Key Bank, Miller Gas, HLS Construction (Haramoto family), Kent’s Market, Skyway Golf & Country Club, Post Consumer Brands

Individual: Dave and Pam Shaw, Ron Oki, Terrell Burnett

