Junior golfers hit it off at Skyway Aug 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Skyway Junior Golf Tournament resultsThursday, July 15OVERALL WINNERS × Advertisement GIRLS6-9 — 1. Ruby Francom 2. Maylee Christensen 3(T). Ellie Coombs, Blakelynn Hansen10-11 — 1. Makye McKnight 2. Morgan Coombs 3. Jacee Christensen12-13 — 1(T). Ryden Bingham, Alijah Fransom, Lyna Humphries14-18 — 1. Angie Delgado 2. Tyler Bennett 3(T). Skylee Haramoto, Trinity PugsleyBOYS6-9 — 1. Stockton Carter 2. Declan Lish 3(T). McCabe Bunn, Jackson Fronk10-11 — 1(T). Wyatt Hawkes, Cache Christensen 3. Dustin Bunn12-13 — 1. Cutler Christensen 2. Brady Woodward 3. Daxton Lish14-18 — 1. Padin Hartfiel 2. Ryker Bennett 3. Dexton BodreroLONGEST PUTT AND DRIVE Story continues below video (girls listed first)PUTT6-9 years: Ellie Coombs, Dylan Bunn10-11 years: Scarlet Wood, Wayland Porritt12-13 years: Layna Humphries, Brady Woodward14-18 years: Destiny Thompson, Dexton BodreroDRIVE6-9 years: Maylee Christensen, Declan Lish10-11 years: Davi Williams, Dustin Bunn12-13 years: Layna Humphries, Cutler Christensen14-18 years: Trinity Pugsley, Ryker BennettSPONSORSBusiness: Key Bank, Miller Gas, HLS Construction (Haramoto family), Kent’s Market, Skyway Golf & Country Club, Post Consumer BrandsIndividual: Dave and Pam Shaw, Ron Oki, Terrell Burnett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Golfer Putt Golf Commerce Memory Economics Dustin Bunn Skyway Junior Golf Tournament Skyway Dave Ellie Coombs Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today UPDATE: Man arrested after Millville shooting suspected of murder Hundreds of USU students scrambling for housing after developer fails to finish complex LDS Church moves to quash James Huntsman’s lawsuit seeking to recover millions in tithing Logan vaccine clinic promises 5 lbs of free beef for anyone getting a shot Saturday or Monday Historic low levels at at Great Salt Lake expose eerie view of Spiral Jetty art installation