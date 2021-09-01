Support Local Journalism

GOATS

OVERALL

Grand Champion: Krimsyn Rees

$3,100 (Capener & Co.)

Reserve Champion: Brylie Howe

$2,200 (Rudd Funeral Home)

LIGHTWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Krimsyn Rees

Reserve Champion: Abby Lutz

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Brylie Howe

Reserve Champion: Blaklee Munns

HEAVYWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Bradley Munns

Reserve Champion: Emmy Howe

SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR

Grand Champion: Hailey Branch

Reserve Champion: Kortnie Burton

INTERMEDIATE

Grand Champion: Brylie Howe

Reserve Champion: Cooper Branch

JUNIOR

Grand Champion: Haven Rhodes

Reserve Champion: Emmy Howe

HOGS

OVERALL

Grand Champion: Ryker Kendrick

$4,600 (Archibald Tire Pros)

Reserve Champion: Jorga Mattinson

$3,800 (Top Hat Farms)

LIGHTWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Wylee Boren

Reserve Champion: Kloee Woodward

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Ryker Kendrick

Reserve Champion: Jorga Mattinson

HEAVYWEIGHT

Grand Champion: Porter Francom

Reserve Champion: Emme Morgan

SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR

Grand Champion: Jorga Mattinson

Reserve Champion: Kloee Stokes

INTERMEDIATE

Grand Champion: Stetson Westmoreland

Reserve Champion: Kynadi Call

JUNIOR

Grand Champion: Ari Smith

Reserve Champion: Ryker Kendrick

BEGINNER

Grand Champion: Jaxee Mattinson

Reserve Champion: Whitt Maxfield

STEERS

OVERALL

Grand Champion: Garrett Smith

$6,750 (American Secure Title)

Reserve Champion: Jaxton Francom

$4,400 (Superior Livestock)

SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR

Grand Champion: Aribella Beins

Reserve: Garrett Smith

INTERMEDIATE

Grand Champion: McKenna Earl

Reserve Champion: Davis Ramsdell

JUNIOR

Grand Champion: Gracie Ear

Reserve Champion: Chrissa Hawkes

LAMBS

OVERALL

Grand Champion: Kylie Kunzler

$4,000 (Superior Livestock)

Reserve Champion: Addistyn Burrup

$3,700 (Nucor Steel)

DIVISION I

Grand Champion: Sage Garn

Reserve Champion: Kori Garn

DIVISION II

Grand Champion: Addistyn Burrup

Reserve Champion: Parker Miner

DIVISION III

Grand Champion: Hayden Buttars

Reserve Champion: Savannah Lish

DIVISION IV

Grand Champion: Kylie Kunzler

Reserve Champion: Chloe Burton

OTHER

BEEF HEIFER

Grand Champion: Aribella Beins

Reserve Champion: Aribella Beins

DAIRY HEIFER

Grand Champion: Macie Gardner

Reserve Champion: Josie Cheney

BUCKET CALF

Grand Champion: Roy Pugsley

Reserve Champion: Kashen Francis

