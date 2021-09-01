Junior livestock show and auction results Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Leader/Jackson Robins Leader/Jackson Robins Leader/Jackson Robins Leader/Jackson Robins Leader/Jeff DeMoss Leader/Jeff DeMoss Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOATSOVERALLGrand Champion: Krimsyn Rees × Advertisement $3,100 (Capener & Co.)Reserve Champion: Brylie Howe$2,200 (Rudd Funeral Home)LIGHTWEIGHTGrand Champion: Krimsyn ReesReserve Champion: Abby LutzMIDDLEWEIGHTGrand Champion: Brylie HoweReserve Champion: Blaklee MunnsHEAVYWEIGHTGrand Champion: Bradley MunnsReserve Champion: Emmy HoweSHOWMANSHIPSENIORGrand Champion: Hailey BranchReserve Champion: Kortnie BurtonINTERMEDIATEGrand Champion: Brylie HoweReserve Champion: Cooper BranchJUNIORGrand Champion: Haven RhodesReserve Champion: Emmy HoweHOGSOVERALLGrand Champion: Ryker Kendrick$4,600 (Archibald Tire Pros)Reserve Champion: Jorga Mattinson$3,800 (Top Hat Farms)LIGHTWEIGHTGrand Champion: Wylee BorenReserve Champion: Kloee WoodwardMIDDLEWEIGHTGrand Champion: Ryker KendrickReserve Champion: Jorga MattinsonHEAVYWEIGHTGrand Champion: Porter FrancomReserve Champion: Emme MorganSHOWMANSHIPSENIORGrand Champion: Jorga MattinsonReserve Champion: Kloee StokesINTERMEDIATEGrand Champion: Stetson WestmorelandReserve Champion: Kynadi CallJUNIORGrand Champion: Ari Smith Story continues below video Reserve Champion: Ryker KendrickBEGINNERGrand Champion: Jaxee MattinsonReserve Champion: Whitt MaxfieldSTEERSOVERALLGrand Champion: Garrett Smith$6,750 (American Secure Title)Reserve Champion: Jaxton Francom$4,400 (Superior Livestock)SHOWMANSHIPSENIORGrand Champion: Aribella BeinsReserve: Garrett SmithINTERMEDIATEGrand Champion: McKenna EarlReserve Champion: Davis RamsdellJUNIORGrand Champion: Gracie EarReserve Champion: Chrissa HawkesLAMBSOVERALLGrand Champion: Kylie Kunzler$4,000 (Superior Livestock)Reserve Champion: Addistyn Burrup$3,700 (Nucor Steel)DIVISION IGrand Champion: Sage GarnReserve Champion: Kori GarnDIVISION IIGrand Champion: Addistyn BurrupReserve Champion: Parker MinerDIVISION IIIGrand Champion: Hayden ButtarsReserve Champion: Savannah LishDIVISION IVGrand Champion: Kylie KunzlerReserve Champion: Chloe BurtonOTHERBEEF HEIFERGrand Champion: Aribella BeinsReserve Champion: Aribella BeinsDAIRY HEIFERGrand Champion: Macie GardnerReserve Champion: Josie CheneyBUCKET CALFGrand Champion: Roy PugsleyReserve Champion: Kashen Francis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Champion Reserve Sport Boxing Livestock Calf Division Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Utah’s Mia Love will join ‘The View’ Locally founded Crumbl cookie company stuns with 93% growth in sales Here’s what happened to Utah’s vaccination rates after LDS Church leaders told members to get their shots Youth infusion: Arrival of USU students each fall changes Logan 'vibe' USU to require COVID-19 vaccine