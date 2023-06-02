...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling through the upcoming weekend.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or just
below action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 CFS) through the upcoming
weekend. Minor inundation of low lying areas adjacent to the
river channel will continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
Graduates in the Bear River High School Class of 2023 toss their tams in the air at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies Wednesday, May 31 at Bear Field in Garland.
Kaden Zaugg receives his diploma from Box Elder School District Board Member Connie Archibald. Zaugg was the last member of the Bear River High Class of 2023 to receive his diploma as the graduates' names were called in alphabetical order.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Graduates are congratulated as they leave the stage with their diplomas.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A fireworks display marks the end of graduation ceremonies for the Bear River High Class of 2023 Wednesday, May 31 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A graduate watches the fireworks display at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Senior class officers address their classmates by performing a mashup of various song lyrics describing their high school experiences.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A graduate has her picture taken in front of a lighted display.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Band Director Wade Walton leads the Bear River High Madrigals group in a rendition of the OneRepublic song "I Lived."
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A graduate displays her diploma.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Co-Valedictorian Zerin Campbell addresses his classmates.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Co-Valedictorian Aliya Purcell addresses her classmates.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Senior Class President Mady Bird addresses her classmates.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Graduates walk through a congratulatory line after receiving their diplomas.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Bear River High Class of 2023 graduates attend commencement ceremonies Wednesday, May 31 in Garland.
A record crowd full of family, friends and well-wishers packed the stands and spilled onto the field as more than 300 graduates in the Bear River High School Class of 2023 gathered on Wednesday, May 31 to receive their diplomas and collectively celebrate their achievements.
The guests of honor filed into their seats, local veterans presented the colors, and the school band belted out the national anthem. Following opening remarks by Senior Class President Mady Bird, Vice Principal Clay Chournos recognized 24 students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average, as well as this year’s co-valedictorians, Aliya Purcell and Zerin Campbell.
