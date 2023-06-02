Support Local Journalism

A record crowd full of family, friends and well-wishers packed the stands and spilled onto the field as more than 300 graduates in the Bear River High School Class of 2023 gathered on Wednesday, May 31 to receive their diplomas and collectively celebrate their achievements.

The guests of honor filed into their seats, local veterans presented the colors, and the school band belted out the national anthem. Following opening remarks by Senior Class President Mady Bird, Vice Principal Clay Chournos recognized 24 students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average, as well as this year’s co-valedictorians, Aliya Purcell and Zerin Campbell.


