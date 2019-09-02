Two juveniles are in custody after taking a car from a youth treatment facility in Cache County and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Box Elder County last weekend.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry, a vehicle was taken from a youth treatment center in Cache County at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. The vehicle attempted to evade a UHP trooper on a motorcycle in Cache County. The trooper did not pursue, but relayed the information and location to officers in Box Elder County.
The vehicle was spotted southbound on I-15 shortly thereafter, and when a trooper pulled up along side the suspect vehicle, it swerved into his vehicle. The trooper tried to push the vehicle toward the guardrail to stop it, and instead it swerved around the guardrail to the right and drove down a dirt embankment west of the freeway, where it crashed.
According to Perry, the two juveniles got out of the car and fled west through fields and a marshy area toward Elwood. Containment was set up with the help of Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, Tremonton and Garland Police and DNR Wildlife Enforcement. A K-9 from Garland/Tremonton was deployed and the driver a 17-year-old male was taken into custody. Brigham City Police also responded with their K-9 to assist.
The passenger, a 15-year-old white male, initially escaped but was captured around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Both suspects were booked into the juvenile detention facility in Cache County.