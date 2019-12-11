Jared Black and Kemerey Thompson were married on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple in South Jordan, Utah.
Jared is the son of David and Marlene Black (Elwood), and Kemerey is the daughter of Erick and Rachelle Thompson (South Jordan).
Jared graduated from Bear River High School, and Kemerey graduated from Bingham High School, both in 2013.
They both served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Jared in Mexico, Kemerey in Denmark, and were business interns with the USU SEED program — Jared in Peru, Kemerey in Ghana.
Kemerey graduated last spring with her master’s degree in financial economics. Jared finished his bachelor’s degree this month in MIS, finance, and economics.
Kemerey works in Salt Lake City and Jared will be working in Lehi. They will live in Sandy, Utah.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m., an open house will be held to celebrate Jared and Kemerey Black’s marriage at the Elwood Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4865 W. 9600 North, Elwood. All who would like to attend are welcome.