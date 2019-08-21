The honor of officially kicking off the Box Elder County Fair this year went to Craig Campbell, a Georgia native with a nationwide and worldwide following who brought his signature southern style to an eager crowd in the newly renovated arena at the county fairgrounds in Tremonton.
Campbell and his band performed a mix of his own originals like “Fish,” “Outskirts of Heaven” and “Family Man,” as well as covers ranging from Merle Haggard to Bon Jovi.
Campbell made a name for himself after playing for stars like Tracy Byrd and later Luke Bryan. A former keyboard player for Byrd and Bryan, he sat down for a mini-set partway through the Tremonton show to share his chops on the keys with the local crowd.
Opening for Campbell was Katie Mathews, who is from Cache Valley and spent years in Nashville launching her own music career. Toward the end of her set, Mathews recalled seeing Campbell perform in Nashville years earlier.
“Here we are, eight years later and I’m opening for Craig Campbell!” she yelled to the enthusiastic crowd. “How cool is that?”