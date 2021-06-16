Orson and Jeannette Poulsen made a road trip to southern Utah and New Mexico last Thursday, June 3. They went through southeastern Utah and ended up in Los Alamos, New Mexico. They visited with Jeannette’s son while in Los Alamos. After visiting Jeannette’s son there, they drove to Zuni, New Mexico and visited with friends on Sunday they had met on their mission. All is well.
The Poulsen garden is doing well. They have some new trees that are ready to be transplanted to permanent places on their property. The trees so far have done good in their containers.
Laura Wheatley says daughters Everly, Georgia, Ruby and Kate had a school field day on Thursday. It was a giant party. The first half of the day they watched a movie and ate popcorn. The other half of the day the students and their teachers spent outside. There were many activities planned for the children. One of their favorites included five bounce houses. Even for all the outside activities, the participants were organized by age groups. At the end of the day, a fire truck came and sprayed the people for about 10 minutes. The kids loved it!
Everly Wheatley has started playing baseball with the boys. Georgia was accepted into the theater program, and has started acting in the play “Annie.” Kyra is still not making real words yet, but she is jabbering all the time.
Boyd and Kris Udy decorated graves on Memorial Day. When they got home, they invited their children to come over for hamburgers.
Boyd and friends gathered some cattle off the mountain to put in a temporary pasture before moving to another pasture later. By rotating pastures, it is hoped that no pasture will be eaten completely off.
Boyd and Kris’s granddaughter Kynzee doesn’t have another rodeo for a while. She still keeps riding every day.
Aaron and April Richman came to the Double S Bar Ranch on Saturday to take Winnie’s plow off the big tractor and replace it with Winnie’s swather for her hay-cutting job.
Aaron then took Winnie’s small tractor and pushed up hay for her heifers and young bull in the corral. After some good conversation, Aaron and April went home and Winnie turned on the TV in time to watch the preparations and running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in New York. The Belmont Stakes is the last of the Triple Crown races for three-year-old horses. It is the longest of the three races at a mile-and-a-half distance.
Winnie decorated graves in Brigham City on Monday. Her family had already been there the day before, so Winnie got home in time for a nap before chores and watering her garden. It is still dangerously dry out here, and Winnie is praying fervently for a huge rainstorm — almost, but not quite to the point of danger.