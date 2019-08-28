Last week was Gabrielle Mitchell’s last week before school started. She, sister Madalynn, and Starr Mitchell went school shopping for a few clothes and school things. She is excited to start again.
Grandma Starr joined the two girls on the trampoline for what seemed like hours to Starr. They laughed so hard their sides ached.
While Madi napped, Starr and Gabi read books. “We rounded out our day with a movie,” Starr says.
Jim, Starr, and Starr’s brother Patrick drove to the mountains to cut wood for winter use. They like the hardwood from pinyon pines. It smells good and burns longer. “It was a successful day, but long and tiring,” the three agree.
Jim and Starr bottled salsa and chile sauce. The chile sauce was from Jim’s grandmother’s recipe. The couple has also butchered some more turkeys for winter use.
There are four out of five girls living at the Wheatley residence who were very excited about starting school on the twenty-sixth. Laura took her children school shopping in Ogden after first visiting the dentist.
Kate Wheatley, daughter number four, had her preschool test last week at the Crystal Inn in Brigham City. She passed. Since then, she has had her first day of online preschool at home. She loved it.
On Friday, Laura took her girls to Grandma Wheatley’s to play in her swimming pool.
Everly is showing a friend how to play a guitar for the Primary Children’s Sacrament program in September. Both girls are in the program and will play guitar for that.
Boyd Udy spent every available minute getting ready for the draft horse competition on Tuesday the twentieth. Daughter Jessica again drove his big black draft horses in one of the performance classes. His other activity at work was on some fire breaks at the north plant.
Orson Poulsen is working hard to get his quilt cottage built in his backyard. He has a Bear River High School young man helping him for a few more days. “It’s moving right along,” he says. They are working on the roof at present. “We just need time and effort,” he adds.
Orson and Jeannette are working with their poodles. They have a black one and an apricot-colored one.
Gary and Cleo Petit are out and about every day. As long as the weather is good, they like to see what’s going on in Promontory.
Winnie Richman stacked hay on Monday until she and her tractor gave out. The tractor wasn’t responding as well as it did in the cool of the morning, and Winnie wasn’t either. So on Tuesday, Winnie and her faithful tractor finished stacking 152 bales of hay. “The stack looks better than last year,” she says. She also notes she is expecting two more semi loads of hay soon.
Wednesday Winnie worked on her picture on a canvas board. While the paint was still wet, she added the final details. She and teacher Joyce Wally both agreed adding three pelicans to the water would be very different in that the perspective would have to be exact. Not too big or too small.
Thursday before chores, Winnie went to an early viewing of “The Lion King” movie. It was interesting and relaxing. She arrived home in time to do chores and water her flowers before dark. The mosquitoes were hungry! She slapped as she watered, getting at least a day’s exercise in.
Friday, son Lyle and his son Brantzen came out in good time and fed the cows and calves some of Winnie’s triticales. The horses watched from afar and came in when things calmed down.
Sunday morning father and son came again as Winnie was leaving for church. They fed more bales since the animals had eaten most of Friday’s feed. Winnie will feed real alfalfa hay beginning Tuesday. The calves need to get an unstressful taste of hay before they are weaned. Winnie was surprised at how easy it was to get her calves on hay after they were weaned last year.
Choir practice after church was wonderful. Melanie Young is really getting into the director’s “groove.” Deb Hudman, as always, accompanied us, adding insight to her part of the musicality of our song.
Home, a nap, no company expected, led to the rest of Winnie’s wonderful Sunday.