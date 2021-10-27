Laura Wheatley enjoyed fall break with her school-aged children. They — the kids — played with their friends.
On Saturday, Zane, Laura and all their daughters went to the Pocatello Temple open house. They took with them Zane’s sister Maquel and her son Tony. At one point Tony, age 7, asked “Why did Jesus have so many living rooms?” Laura says “The temple is so beautiful!”
When Laura was asked how all her school-aged daughters were doing in school, she responded “They’re doing great!”
Jim and Starr Mitchell went elk hunting in the snow. They did a lot of hiking and had to tramp in a lot of snow. They saw a truly BIG bull moose and a couple of cow moose, but no elk yet.
Gabi and Madi Mitchell had a half-day on Friday and were excited to be told to pack their bags for a weekend with Jim and Starr beginning that very night. Their parents, Steven and Ashley, were celebrating their 10-year anniversary and were going to Las Vegas, where they had spent their honeymoon. They did lots of fun things, including a “zipline” activity. They also had dinner at Hell’s Kitchen. Meanwhile the girls played with Jim and Starr’s three dogs and the four cats.
Starr says the girls are doing really good in school.
Boyd Udy says he is very grateful for the rain we have had and the rain we are now having. He does admit it has proved to be somewhat inconvenient. He presents these observations from a horse event he and daughter Jessica are attending.
Winnie Richman’s car is awaiting replacement keys for her Jetta in Logan at Murdock Volkswagen dealership. She has searched everywhere in her home and cannot find them. She even had good friend and neighbor Starr Mitchell help her search. Winnie had to call Hansen’s in Brigham City to come load the car and haul it to Logan because the repair shop needed the car itself to get the correct codes for a key and a spare. This was last Friday, and today, Tuesday, as of this writing she is still waiting for the keys and car to be ready! Just two alike keys!
Winnie thanks Boyd Udy and his friend for coming to the ranch on Monday to rope a recalcitrant heifer and load her in Winnie’s fifth-wheel trailer so it could be hauled to Anderson Livestock Auction in Willard to be sold on Tuesday. It was a lively calf, but the two very experienced cowboys got the job done quickly and Winnie took off. Although the calf fled the trailer, it was quickly contained in a corral to await the Tuesday sale.
Winnie thanks good friend and neighbor Jim Mitchell for coming on Tuesday evening to light the pilot light in her front room to begin the winter’s heating in there. It’s a lot warmer all over now.
Wednesday, Winnie unloaded two loads of hay, 36 bales each, back to back. She was almost too tired to do chores, but chores are things done anyway, no matter what, so she got them done. Jeopardy in front of a nice, warm heater and in her comfortable chair, was a nice reward for her labors.
Thursday was a day of rest!
Friday, Winnie went with Carolyn Carter to the opera to see and enjoy “The Barber of Seville” in Salt Lake City. It was colorful, humorous, and the music was absolutely wonderful. Winnie is very grateful to grandson Zack Richman for the loan of his wonderful car. It was easy to drive and park.
Sunday, Winnie missed stake conference. She wishes she knew how to get Zoom so she could see these things at home. She thanks son Aaron for coming that afternoon to feed two bales of hay to the cows and a bale for the bulls and one horse.