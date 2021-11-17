It is time for the annual Turkey Trot at Century School. It is an unusual name, but a lot of fun. It is really a foot race and the fastest runner wins a turkey.
All the boys and then all the girls in each grade, not each class, run a marked course and the leader takes home a turkey, second place takes home a pie and third runner takes home some turkey stuffing.
The contest takes place Friday, November 19. Parents are welcome to come watch and cheer on their students. The fifth grade race will begin at 9 a.m.; fourth grade race will begin at 9:30 a.m. All day kindergarten students’ race begins at 10:05; third graders will begin at 10:30; second grade begins at 10:50 with first grade starting their race at 11:15.
Advertisement
The afternoon kindergarteners’ race begins at 12:00; Functional Skills kiddos start at 12:15 p.m. Of course all times are subject to a bit of change if necessary to accommodate the runners’ needs. Thanks to Century PTA Association for planning and executing this great activity.
Corinne First Ward gained two new young members last week. India Hegsted, daughter of Bethany and Dustin Hegsted and Max Hancock, son of Holly and Mitch Hancock, were both baptized and welcomed to the ward family.
Best wishes and speedy recovery to all those still suffering from that crummy COVID virus. It just won’t go away. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone anyway. By the way, there are seven Sundays until the end of year 2021. Where did it go??