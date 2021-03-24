The Tremonton Kiwanis Club and GFWC Women’s Civic League have come up with a unique solution to hold an Easter egg hunt while allowing for more social distancing this year.
The two groups have joined forces to host a “Traveling Scavenger Easter Egg Hunt” from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3. The event is for children aged 0-12.
Participants can find eggs by following a series of clues to different locations around the Tremonton area. The event is not designed to be a race, and participants are not expected to reach every destination within the hour.
Here is the list of clues:
• Easter egg hunts have come and gone, find us where it all began
• It’s the bunnies’ turn to hide, way out West you’ll find a slide
• Head from Maverik and follow the “String” until you find the Big Red Building
• The bunny really likes to play, the Bears will beat them every Friday
• Hurry, hurry, don’t be late, go to the place where you can skate
• Playing hoops has a lot of pizazz, go to where they were donated by the Jazz
• The Easter Bunny likes to jump, down by where there are leaves to dump
• You’re not done so don’t you sit, get out and find a gravel pit
• Hip, Hip, Hippity Hop, go to the place where you can walk
• Past the place of RV sales, to where you’ll find a great big bell