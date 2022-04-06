The Tremonton Kiwanis Club, accompanied by GFWC Women’s Civic League, is hosting a “Traveling Scavenger Easter Egg Hunt” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at locations throughout the Tremonton area. Follow the clues and find the “egg” to lead to a sweet treat!
The event is for ages 0-12. Must be present to collect a treat. Please obey traffic laws and be considerate of others. This is not a race and is not intended to reach every destination in the hour. Get out and have some fun!
CLUES:
• Find the place you can go to get a nice lunch, if you meet the age limit you will enjoy the bunch
• By the canal in the fall we will meet ... rides, bunnies, burgers and a yummy treat
• Want to get wet or play in the gym ... take a ride north and go for a swim
• Heading east to the mountain but don’t take the dip. Right turn before and wind like a snake. Camping and fishing fun is always enjoyed. Today, a sweet treat you’ll take
• The park is the place, kids zipping at a fast pace
• Westward little bunnies we will go. Toward the mountain top, but just below
• In the parking lot you’ll find me, I’m a rock that’s big. The small from the diner is amazing, I’m by the big rig
• He was famous for making candy rain. Look up, you will see his plane.
• One “can,” two “can,” who can, you can! Donations always welcome.
• Hoping these big, orange county trucks are put away for the year and visions of spring are very near.