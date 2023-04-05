easter basket

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Tremonton Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual “Traveling Scavenger Easter Egg Hunt” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at various locations in Tremonton and Garland. Follow the clues and find the “egg” to lead you to a sweet treat!

The event is for ages 0-12, and you must be present to collect a treat. Please obey traffic laws and be considerate of others.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.