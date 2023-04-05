...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
The Tremonton Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual “Traveling Scavenger Easter Egg Hunt” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at various locations in Tremonton and Garland. Follow the clues and find the “egg” to lead you to a sweet treat!
The event is for ages 0-12, and you must be present to collect a treat. Please obey traffic laws and be considerate of others.
Here are the clues:
• Hippity hop, find the spot where your Kiwanis Club sponsors “Breakfast of Champions.” You must have all A’s or honors to attend!
• It’s Homecoming Week, where do we meet to paint the BR with the Key Club?
• Rain or shine, can you find our pumpkin display cheering on the GFWC Women’s Civic League?
• It’s time for the Kiwanis to meet at the shack. Hot dogs, burgers, nachos to snack, while you enjoy the truck pulls!
• For many years you could find the crowd here for the Kiwanis Club Easter Event. Don’t walk, RUN to trade three eggs for candy and FUN!
• Show your “Leadership” to win the Hope of America Award. Your Kiwanis Club visits our elementary schools to award these amazing students, but today you will find us where the Cougars ROAR!
• Without your donations our “Baby Care Drive” would be a bust. Find us where these things are a must!
• HO! HO! HO! Wouldn’t you know, you can find the Kiwanis Club with a treat after you meet Santa!
• Find the “Club” where boys and girls can learn to show communication skills, courage and creativity to grow.
• Roses are red, robots are cool, let’s go meet in the back of the school!
