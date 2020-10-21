Kudos to Corinne for voting down tax hike
I think it is great that the Corrine City council voted against a tax increase for the people they serve. It doesn’t make sense to hire two salaried firemen with a population of 900 citizens.
Brigham City has a population of 18,000 and had a volunteer fire department that worked really well until the Obama/Biden administration came along and usurped authority never delegated to the federal government by the States; healthcare is not a delegated power.
The other cities that raised their taxes, especially this year, were heartless. The Brigham City mayor and city council asked the people to be considerate when shopping and then they reduced the people’s budgets; having less to spend when shopping by raising their taxes 67% in 2019 and 7.2% in 2020.
Socialism does not belong anywhere in God’s world. Socialism is evil and oppressive and yet our representatives past and present keep ushering in more and more instead of getting rid of it.
Was an Academy Convention Center, splash pad, pickelball courts, soccer sports complex, remodeling the city council room (which was not needed), Qualtric’s app, etc., needed? No, they were wanted and went against the principle of liberty.
In our US Constitution Article IV, Section 4, it states, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republic Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion. . .” All socialism needs to be eliminated and our Republic form of government restored.
“Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.” —William Pitt, 1783
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City