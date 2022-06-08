WEDD Poulsen-Curtis

Alexander Robertson Curtis and Kysia Leann Poulsen were sealed in the Payson Temple on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Parents of the bride are Chad and Heather Poulsen of Levan. Grandparents of the bride are Donna and Martin Poulsen of Levan and David and Marsha Knutsen of Lehi.

Parents of the groom are Alexander and Jennifer Curtis of Garland. Grandparents of the groom are Thomas and Suzanne Curtis of South Jordan and Stuart and Kristi Matheson of Salt Lake City.

The couple will make their first home in Spanish Fork.

A casual open house will be held on Saturday, June 18th, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the home of Alex and Jenny Curtis. All who wish to visit with the new couple are welcome to attend.

