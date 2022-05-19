LaDene Cutler Zundel (Leona Dene) passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 91. LaDene was born in Snowville, Utah on September 2, 1930 to Doyle and Amanda Cutler. She joined sister Darlene C. Hurd and then Sid joined their family. Mom grew up in Snowville, Utah enjoying all the adventures of a small town. Mom attended Snowville Elementary, graduated from Bear River High and attended BYU for a year. Mom played the trumpet in the High School Band. She started her working career out working at a local café and helping around the small family farm of feeding lambs & chickens and milking a few cows.
On a warm July evening she was reacquainted with a strong handsome young man by the name of Wynn Zundel. They courted for a few months then the Garland National Guard was called to serve in Korea. So, hearts throbbed and they decided to get married before he left to serve his country. On December 27, 1950 Wynn and LaDene were married for time and eternity in the Logan Temple. Wynn left for Korea for 1 1/2 years. During this time Mom lived in Snowville, Utah with her parents saving money for when he returned. After Dad got home from Korea they moved to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma for a few years, then moved back to Utah to work on the Family Farm.
Mom had many interests and hobbies in her life. Her first love was music especially singing with her Dad at different events. Mom was a great cook always trying new recipes and then perfecting them. She loved to crotchet, and was a great seamstress always making the girls a new dress. Painting ceramics was great fun especially with her friends. She loved to work in her yard and especially her flower beds in front of her home. She loved to travel. Her and Dad visited every continent and every State in the US. She watched the Jazz and cheered them on until the end.
Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many ways. From Primary teacher, to MIA (Young Women), choir director, Relief Society President and Stake Relief Society President and she loved being a Visiting Teacher to ladies in her ward. Mom & Dad served as officiators in the Logan Temple. They served 2 missions, one at Temple Square and the other at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City. She loved Family History and worked at the Garland Family History Center for many years.
Mom was a hard worker. She worked alongside Dad on the Family Farm. Hoeing Beets, hauling hay, even cleaning the barn every day. She worked at Pecks, the local grocery store until it closed and then worked at Christensen clothing store.
Mom is survived by her husband R. Wynn Zundel. Her children Marcia (Greg) Iverson, Carla (Ron) Jeppesen, Randy Zundel, Bruce (Belinda) Zundel, Rod Zundel and daughter-in-law Carla Zundel. She has 21 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren, with 1 more in June, 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, son Kurt Zundel, Granddaughter Bailee Zundel, Sister Darlene Hurd (Joe) (Bill) Potter, and Brother Sid (Jolene) Cutler.
Moms funeral was held Monday, May 23, 2022.
We would like to especially thank Chelsey from IHC Home Health Care for her loving care the past few years and to Mission at Maple Springs for their compassion and love during her final days.
Mom would love if you made a donation to your favorite Charity or to the Missionary Fund instead of flowers. She loved being able to help others that might not be as fortunate as she was.