The Bear River girls hoops squad had a week much like their boys counterparts, playing two Region 11 games last week and dropping both in contests that were close enough to go either way.
The Lady Bears traveled to Hyrum on Tuesday to take on Mountain Crest and held on to a one-point lead at halftime, but were outscored 32-29 in the second half to take a 60-58 loss. Junior Jenna Lacroix had a breakout performance, nearly willing the Bears to victory with 21 points, including three makes from downtown, as well as five rebounds and two assists.
Kate Dahle scored 14 and pulled down eight boards as well as dishing out four assists and blocking three shots, while Gracie Riley added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Bears looked to bounce back at home against Green Canyon on Thursday, but lost another heartbreaker as the visitors escaped with a 68-63 win.
The two losses dropped the Lady Bears to 1-6 in region play and 4-14 overall. They now sit in fifth place in Region 11, one game ahead of last-place Logan, which has yet to win a game all season. Bear River topped the Grizzlies 60-18 on Jan. 20 for its only region win of the year.
This week, Bear River traveled to Sky View on Tuesday (result not available by press time) and will host Logan on Thursday. Senior Night on Tuesday, Feb. 15 features a matchup with first-place Ridgeline, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. in Garland to wrap up the regular season.