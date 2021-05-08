The Lady Bears softball club finished off the regular season emphatically last week, winning at home in convincing fashion on senior night to cap an undefeated run through the Region 11 schedule.
Bear River closed out the region schedule hosting Mountain Crest on Tuesday, May 4, and the Bears bats got going early with five first-inning runs. The Mustangs got within 5-3 in the top of the second inning, but that was as close as it would get as the Lady Bears added four runs in the third and five more in the fourth, capped off by McCall Maxfield’s two-run homer, to cruise to a 15-3 win in four-and-a-half innings.
The Bears also got a home run from Carlee Miller, a triple from Olivia Taylor, two doubles from Kynlei Nelson and another double from Kortnie Burton.
The regular season technically ended last Friday with a nonconference makeup game against Syracuse, in which the visiting Titans pulled out an 8-7 win in extra innings.
Bear River heads into the playoffs with an overall record of 21-5, including a spotless 10-0 mark in Region 11 play.
In the Utah High School Activities Association’s final 4A RPI standings released Saturday, Bear River is ranked second behind only Tooele (22-3), whom the Bears beat 3-2 on April 19 in Garland. Three other Region 11 teams made the final top 10, including Ridgeline (fifth), Sky View (ninth) and Mountain Crest (10th).
As the No. 2 overall seed in the 4A state tournament bracket also revealed Saturday, Bear River earned a first-round playoff bye and will host a three-game series this Friday and Saturday against the winner of a Tuesday play-in game between Cedar Valley and Ben Lomond.
Games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday in Garland, with a tiebreaking third game Saturday afternoon if necessary.
The eight winning teams from Saturday’s matchups proceed to the championship rounds May 19-22 at Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
Following last Tuesday’s win, BRHS Principal AJ Gilmore presented the team with the Region 11 trophy, which the girls had already clinched the week before.
The program also honored its five seniors: Taige Austin, Kortnie Burton, Cami Gibbs, Oaklie Maxfield and Olivia Taylor.
Head Coach Calvin Bingham had high praise for this year’s seniors, noting their resilience after having their junior season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their commitment to academics.
“They’ve just really been outstanding,” Bingham said. “They have such high standards and values that you never need to worry about anything they do, because it’s always gonna be what’s right.”