The Bear River softball team’s quest for a repeat continues today at the other end of the state.
The defending state champions and this year’s No. 1 overall seed, the Bears are the team to beat as the bracket round of the 4A state tournament begins today in St. George. Bear River’s undefeated run through the Region 11 schedule and overall record of 25-3 earned a first-round bye and a game today against No. 11 Cedar, which upset No. 6 Sky View in a three-game series last week.
The Bears wrapped up the regular season in Brigham City on Monday, May 9 with a hard-fought 9-4 win over cross-valley rivals Box Elder. Bear River found itself trailing 4-3 after six innings, but tied the game in the seventh and let loose with five runs to seal the deal in the eighth.
The Bears are in St. George this week for the bracket phase of the 4A tournament at the Canyons Softball Complex, where they will start with a Reds team that went just 13-14 in the regular season, but is feeling some momentum after taking down the Bobcats in the super regional round last week.
The game is scheduled to start at noon, with the winner moving on to face either No. 4 Snow Canyon or No. 5 Hurricane in the day. The losers of those games will face each other in an elimination game, also later on Wednesday. The Bears eked out a 5-4 win over Snow Canyon earlier this season in St. George, but have not played Hurricane since beating the Tigers in the super regional round of the playoffs last season.
The Bears are going for their 11th state title and back-to-back championships, having beaten Tooele in three games to win the trophy last year.