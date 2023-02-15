...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Bear River girls wrestling team took first at the Division A tournament Feb. 10-11 at Snow Canyon High School in Santa Clara.
The Bear River girls wrestling team traveled to Snow Canyon High School in Santa Clara last weekend to claim victory in the 4A Division A Tournament.
The girls made sure to pack their fearlessness and determination, showcasing 11 placers and 13 finalists. The Bears outscored the combined efforts of the top 3 teams coming in behind them.
Rachel Epling and Eve Allsup were named outstanding wrestlers in lower and upper weights. With this momentum, the girls look to bring home a state title this weekend at the 4A state tournament, to be held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield Friday and Saturday.
At divisionals, the Bears scored 418 points to lead the field, followed by Green Canyon (156), Ridgeline (128), Pine View (111), Desert Hills (72), Snow Canyon (46) and Hurricane (20).
