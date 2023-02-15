girls wrestling

The Bear River girls wrestling team took first at the Division A tournament Feb. 10-11 at Snow Canyon High School in Santa Clara.

 Courtesy Photo/Bear River High School Athletics

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River girls wrestling team traveled to Snow Canyon High School in Santa Clara last weekend to claim victory in the 4A Division A Tournament.

The girls made sure to pack their fearlessness and determination, showcasing 11 placers and 13 finalists. The Bears outscored the combined efforts of the top 3 teams coming in behind them.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.