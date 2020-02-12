The Bear River girls basketball team headed into this week needing two wins in its final two region games and some additional help to have a shot at the playoffs next week, after taking a loss on the road and picking up a home win last week.
On Feb. 4, the girls headed to Millville to take on first-place Ridgeline. The Riverhawks took the lead early and never looked back as they cruised to a 66-44 win over the visitors.
McKenzie Bywater led a balanced scoring attack for the Bears, who saw eight players find the bottom of the net. Bywater scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds, while Rheagan Hartfiel scored seven and Abbie Fuhriman had six points.
Following the road loss, the Bears returned home to host Mountain Crest on Feb. 11. It was an up-and-down affair, with the Mustangs holding a 20-18 advantage at halftime, but the Bears came out strong in the second half and willed themselves to a 48-43 win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Olivia Taylor paced Bear River with 13 points, while Brooklynne Buhl had a breakout game with 12 points and Ashley Roberts added 11.
Sitting two games behind Logan for the fourth and final spot in the 4A playoffs, Bear River needed wins over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Garland and at Green Canyon on Thursday, Feb. 13, as well as two losses by Logan this week, to remain in playoff contention.