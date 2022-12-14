The Bear River girls basketball team spent last week on a successful whirlwind tour of southern Utah, coming home with two wins and one loss against three fellow 4A schools from Region 10.
The week started Thursday against Hurricane, where the Bears overcame a 10-point halftime deficit in a 46-39 victory.
Trailing 18-8 at halftime, the Bear River offense exploded for 38 second-half points in the win. Gracie Riley led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Lexie Westmoreland chipped in 11 points and three assists. Bentley Lorimer and Jenna LaCroix combined for 12 steals, exhibiting the same defensive tenacity they employed in leading Bear River to a state lacrosse championship this past spring.
Friday night brought a matchup with Pine View. This time it was the home team that took command in the second half, as the Panthers won 64-56 after the Bears led by four at halftime. Riley was once again a force on both ends, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 boards in the loss.
The trip wrapped up Saturday against Cedar, where the Bears built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 42-33 win.
The girls now sport a solid 4-2 record despite having yet to play at home this season. That’s about to change, as they get ready for their home opener this Friday against Stansbury, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.
Friday’s game is the first of six in a row at home, as the Bears won’t have to hit the road again until Jan. 20. Like the boys, they will host rivals Box Elder on Tuesday, Dec. 20, tipping off at 5:15 p.m.
