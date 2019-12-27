The Bear River girls basketball team has been busy as they get ready for Region 11 play, picking up a loss and a win in recent nonconference matchups.
The Lady Bears headed to Brigham City on Friday, Dec. 20 for the annual rivalry game with Box Elder High. The Bees prevailed 53-47 in a hard-fought contest in which the Bears found themselves in a deep hole early one, but clawed their way back as the game progressed.
Box Elder raced out to 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 28-15 at halftime, but Bear River rallied to outscore their opponents 32-25 in the second half before coming up short at the end. McKenzie Bywater led the Bears with 17 points, while Abbie Fuhriman, Ashley Roberts and Makenzie Lorimer each chipped in six points.
Following the loss to Box Elder, the team returned home to face Filer, Idaho the next day. It was just the second home game in seven outings for the team, and they found their stride on the home court in a 49-42 victory over the visiting Wildcats, riding a strong second half to victory.
Olivia Taylor paced the Bears with 16 points, followed by Bywater with 10 and Fuhriman with nine. The win pushed the Bears back above .500 on the season with an overall record of 4-3.
The girls were scheduled to play at Morgan on Monday, Dec. 30 in their final game of 2019 and final non-conference game of the season. They open region play at home against Sky View on Thursday, Jan. 9, with tipoff slated for 5:15 p.m.