The Bear River girls basketball team made a valiant showing at the 4A state tournament last week, bowing out in the quarterfinals after nearly upsetting the Region 10 champions on Thursday.
Having earned the No. 6 seed, the girls started the tournament hosting No. 11-seeded Pine View on Tuesday, Feb. 21. A strong start had the Bears up 28-20 at halftime, but the Panthers rallied in the third quarter to take a 37-36 lead heading into the fourth.
With the home crowd cheering them on, the Bears put in a stellar effort in the final period, scoring 19 points to come away with a 55-47 win.
Bear River was led by Jenna LaCroix with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Gracie Riley netted 16 for the Bears.
The win sent Bear River to Utah State University to face Snow Canyon in the quarterfinals at the Spectrum on Thursday. The Bears faced a tall task against the Warriors, who went undefeated in Region 10 play to claim the region crown, the No. 3 playoff seed and a first-round bye.
The Bears were not intimidated by the favored team from St. George, taking an early 10-5 lead and closing the first quarter up 12-10. The teams played even in the second quarter, as Lexie Westmoreland's nifty scoop shot off the glass just before the buzzer gave Bear River a 20-18 halftime lead.
The game remained tight in the third, but Snow Canyon began to assert itself toward the end of the period, building an 8-point lead before ending the quarter up 39-34.
The Bears battled back in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 40-40 with 5:26 to play on a gritty possession in which they grabbed three offensive rebounds — two of them by Westmoreland, who put back a miss to even the score. After the Warriors went down and scored, the Bears evened things up again at 42-all courtesy of Gracie Riley, following yet another offensive board.
Bear River took its last lead of the game when Jenna LaCroix found Aubree Fry in the corner for a 3-pointer, putting the Bears up 45-44 with 3:37 to go.
A Snow Canyon free throw tied the score at 45-45, where it would stay until the Warriors hit a three with just over a minute remaining. A miss by the Bears on the following possession forced them to start fouling as the clock ran down, and Snow Canyon hit just enough free throws to pull out the win, 52-47.
Riley scored 22 points in her final game to lead Bear River and tie with Snow Canyon's Olivia Hamlin for the game high.
The Bears end the season with an overall record of 11-11, having shown tremendous improvement over last year's 5-17 record. There will be plenty of shoes to fill next season following the departure of six seniors, but Head Coach Josie Pugsley clearly has the program on an upward trajectory.
