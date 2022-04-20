Erratic spring weather didn’t dampen the focus of the Bear River softball squad, which recorded shutout wins over Green Canyon and Sky View last week to remain unbeaten in region play this season.
The Bears set the tone for the week on Tuesday, April 12 with a 10-0 blanking of the visiting Wolves in Garland. After two scoreless innings, the Bears got on the board with two runs in the third, then broke through with eight fourth-inning runs to seal the victory in five frames.
The girls finished off the week with a 6-0 home win over Sky View on Friday.
Bear River scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added runs in the third, fourth and fifth to stay perfect in region play in the win against the Bobcats. Kate Dahle threw a four-hitter to get the win. She also helped her own cause with two of the seven Bear River hits and scored twice as the Bears extended their current winning streak to seven games.
Heading into this week, the Bears’ record stood at 4-0 in Region 11 and 11-2 overall.
The team had a big week scheduled, beginning with a trip to Tooele on Monday for a rematch with last year’s state championship opponent. Tuesday brought a showdown with Ridgeline in Millville to break a tie for first place in the region standings.
The week continues today with a nonconference home game against Farmington, followed by another contest in Garland against Mountain Crest on Friday. The Bears are scheduled to continue a four-game home stand with games against Spanish Fork on Monday, April 25 and Logan on Tuesday, April 26.