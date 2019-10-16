Hosting Green Canyon and Logan High cross country teams in a Region 11 race at Sky Way Golf Course in Tremonton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, meant a big win for the Lady Bears and a platform for local fans to cheer on their Bear River Bears.
The teams’ only home meet of the season put the Bear River girls’ team in first place, and securing seven of the top 10 spots to Lady Bears. Junior Madison White continues to rule the cross country course, this time taking first place in 14:36 minutes. Closely behind was sophomore Liz Phillips at 14:40 in second place and Shylee Kofoed, also a sophomore, taking third place with a time of 14:52. Naomi Tomlinson secured fourth place overall (15:37) with Katie Wynn in sixth place at 16:33 and Kenya Tomlinson in seventh place (16:51).
Bear River’s Daniel Curtis was the third varsity boy to finish the race, and the Bears’ top runner, with a time of 12:37 minutes. Junior Peter Nielsen took fourth place just one second later at 12:38 and Gabriel Wilson finished the race in fifth place (12:45). Finishing up the varsity race were Kourtlan Rasmussen in ninth place at 13:05, Keyjun Hale in 11th place (13:07) and Ammon Hunter one second later in 12th place at 13:08.
This week the Bears will take on the Region 11 championship meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22.