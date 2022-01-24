Last week brought two drastically different results for the Lady Bears basketball squad, which took a loss at home before earning a lopsided victory on the road.
On Tuesday, the girls hosted Sky View and were unable to dig themselves out of an early hole in a 52-35 defeat. The Bobcats jumped out to a 36-17 halftime lead and held on for the win despite the Bears winning the second half. Lexie Westmoreland and Kate Dahle paced Bear River with nine points apiece, with Gracie Riley chipping in eight. Dahle also pulled down seven rebounds, while Kallie Marchant had six boards.
The girls made up for Tuesday's loss on Thursday, heading to Logan to face the Grizzlies, who knocked the Bears out of the state 4A playoffs last year. It was a convincing win for Bear River, which raced to a 34-10 halftime lead and dominated in by a final score of 60-18. Dahle once again led the Bears with 15 points, while Riley poured in 14 and Ella Goldman 11. Marchant controlled the defensive glass with 10 rebounds, while Dahle had nine. Riley also dished out five assists.
The girls had a tall task in their only contest this week, a trip to Millville on Tuesday (after the Leader went to press) to take on the 16-1 Ridgeline Riverhawks. Heading into that game, the Bears were sporting an overall record of 4-11, including a 1-3 mark in Region 11 play, putting them in fifth place out of six teams in the region.