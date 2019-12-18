Resiliency was the word of the day for the Bear River girls basketball team, which overcame a slow start to pick up its second win of the season and first road victory last week.
The Lady Bears hit the road for the fourth time in five games last Tuesday, Dec. 10 to take on West Jordan. It didn’t start well as the Bears found themselves down 6-0 after the first quarter, but things picked up in the second period as Bear River outscored the host Jaguars 12-8 to draw within two points at halftime.
Bear River rode that second-quarter momentum into the second half, outscoring West Jordan 19-13 for a 31-27 victory.
The Bears were balanced in the victorious effort, with six players finding the bottom of the net at least once. Elaine Westmoreland was the team’s high scorer with nine points, Abbie Fuhriman had a strong, balanced game with six points, five rebounds and five assists, and Mckenzie Bywater added six points and five boards. Rheagan Hartfiel didn’t score, but still had a big impact on the game as she recorded six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
The Bears’ unselfish play was evident as they recorded 11 assists on 14 made field goals. They also won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Jaguars 22-18.
After opening the season with losses on the road to Stansbury and Orem, Bear River has battled back to .500 on the season with back-to-back wins and now sits at 2-2 overall.
While the boys team had been playing in the comfort of their home gym up until this week, the girls have been road warriors, playing four of their first five on the road. The road trip continues this week, with a trip to Kearns on Wednesday before heading to Brigham City for the rivalry matchup with Box Elder on Friday, Dec. 20 (tipoff 5:15 p.m.).
The girls will have one more home non-conference game as they are set to host Filer, Idaho this Saturday. After that, their next home game will be the first Region 11 game, a matchup with Sky View on Thursday, Jan. 9.