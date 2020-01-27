In the games they have lost this season, the Bear River girls basketball team has often found itself down early before rallying, only to come up short.
It was the other way around in the team’s only game last week. Heading on the road to face Logan, the Bears had a good start and found themselves up by one at halftime, but couldn’t sustain that success as they were outscored 34-14 in the last two quarters and headed home with a 51-32 defeat.
Catching up on the previous week’s action, it was a home loss followed by a road win for the girls.
Hosting Ridgeline on Jan. 14, a slow start proved to be the Bears’ demise as they fell 54-44 on their home court. The Bears managed just 12 first-half points and trailed by 11 at halftime. They came alive in the third quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks 18-14 in the period, but were outscored 17-14 in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Ridgeline.
Most of the damage was done by the Riverhawks’ Haley Anderson, who had 25 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Bear River was led by McKenzie Bywater who scored 15, making three of seven attempts from 3-point land, and grabbed five rebounds. Abbie Fuhriman added nine points and Ashley Roberts chipped in eight.
It was a sloppy affair, with Bear River shooting 34 percent from the field and Ridgeline 32 percent. The Bears committed 24 turnovers to the Riverhawks’ 22.
After the difficult loss at home, Bear River traveled to Hyrum on Jan. 16 to take on Mountain Crest. It was a different story this time around, as the Bears took a four-point lead into halftime and held even in the second half for a 51-47 win.
The Mustangs’ Teagan Hall led all scorers in the game with 21 points, but a balanced Bears attack won the day as three players scored in double digits. Bywater led the Bears again with 14 points, followed by Roberts with 13 and Fuhriman with 10. Olivia Taylor added nine points. Those four players also combined for 20 rebounds.
It was a much improved shooting performance for the Bears, who shot 43 percent from the field as a team compared with the Mustangs’ 36 percent. Again, though, turnovers were an issue for both teams, as Bear River gave the ball away 23 times while Mountain Crest turned it over 25 times.
Heading into this week’s games against Green Canyon and Sky View, the Bears were sitting at 6-9 overall and were tied with Sky View for fourth place in Region 11 at 1-3.