As Region 11 volleyball inches towards the end of the season, the Bear River varsity team struggled to keep up with the competition last week dropping two region games.
The Bears started the week with a tough loss to Mountain Crest High in three sets. The Mustangs earned with wins 25-11, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Bear River High.
Maizy Giles recorded six kills and Kambree Adams had four kills of her own. Addi Canfield had two serving aces. Marijka Hugie and Kati Gibbs each had six digs with Haleigh Hunsaker and Giles with five each.
One more match, this time on the road to Ridgeline High, the Bears struggled on the court losing three sets to the Riverhawks. Ridgeline beat Bear River 25-13, 25-12, 25-9, on Thursday, Sept. 19.
This week the Lady Bears hosted Sky View on Sept. 24, and will travel to Green Canyon High on Thursday, Sept. 26. They will continue Region 11 play hosting Logan High on Tuesday, Oct. 1.