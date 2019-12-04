The Bear River High girls basketball team started the 2019-20 season on the road last week, traveling to Stansbury Park for a matchup with the Region 10 Stansbury Stallions.
In and up-and-down game, the Bears took a 13-5 lead into halftime, but Stansbury came out on fire in the third quarter and held its ground at home, winning 34-21.
McKenzie Bywater picked up where she left off last season as a key contributor for Bear River, leading the team with 12 points. Ashley Roberts added 5 points for the Bears.
Following another road game this week at Orem on Dec. 3, the Bears are scheduled to play before the home crowd for the first time this year tonight against Merit Preparatory Academy of Springville in Utah County. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Garland.
The boys’ squad, coming off an appearance in the state 4A championship game last season, is also set to tip off at home this week when it hosts the Bear River Winter Classic Thursday through Saturday. The Bears have matchups scheduled against Ben Lomond (8 p.m. Thursday), Ogden (8 p.m. Friday) and North Sanpete (4 p.m. Saturday).
After several more non-region games in December, the boys and girls teams will both begin Region 11 play in January.