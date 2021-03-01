Just eight days after losing their second game of the season to Region 11 rivals Green Canyon, the Lady Bears got their revenge in the second round of the 4A state playoffs last Friday.
Eight different players scored for Bear River as they shared the ball on their way to a valiant 47-44 upset victory on the road over the Wolves.
Lyza Pebley hit two three-pointers and went on to lead No. 13-seeded Bear River with 11 points, followed by the always-reliable Olivia Taylor, who scored 10.
Bear River outscored Green Canyon 16-10 in the second quarter and was able to hold off the No. 4-seeded Wolves, who swept the Bears during the regular season.
Maren McKenna led Green Canyon with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Earlier in the week, the Bears earned the right to face Green Canyon by beating Crimson Cliffs in a first-round game in Garland. This one was not close, as Bear River rode a dominant defensive effort to a 54-22 victory over the Mustangs from Washington in Southern Utah.
Taylor was in typical top form as she was easily the high scorer of the game with 20 points. Pebley and Kallie Marchant each added eight points in a game in which the Bears led 34-9 at halftime.
The win propelled the Bears to a quarterfinal matchup against another familiar team. The girls were scheduled to play Logan late Monday at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, after the Leader went to press.
It was setting up to be a tall order for Bear River, which lost to the eventual Region 11 champion Grizzlies by 16 and nine points in two regular-season games. But as viewers and the Wolves found out last Friday, a regular-season sweep does not necessarily guarantee a playoff win.