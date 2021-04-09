April 23, 1923 - April 08, 2021
LaMar Bourne was born April 23, 1928 to George Vernon and Florence Ireta in Fielding, Utah, the seventh of eight children. He married Annivor Petersen in March 1953. They later married in the St. George Temple in 1974 where they were also sealed to their children. He was a caring father, husband and grandfather. LaMar was a veteran enlisted in the United States Navy.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several bishoprics.
His favorite hobbies were farming, gardening, and collecting rocks. He was known for his chocolate making.
He is survived by children Jeff, Lori, Alicia and Brad; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Debbie.
Funeral services will be held at Taylor Rudd Funeral Home chapel (1234 S. Main Street, Garland, UT) on Saturday, April 17 at 12:00 noon. There will be a viewing at 11 a.m.