While we were taking temperatures, trying to unfog spectacles while adjusting a mask, being teachers at home … the summer just slipped away. The grain has been harvested, the onions have been topped and the corn is merrily growing taller.
For the first time since I can remember, there was no West Corinne Labor Day rodeo — a tragedy! This was the weekend to eat a wonderful hamburger, cheer on mutton-buster youngsters, and barrel riders. This was the weekend to add a belt buckle to the collection, wear a cowboy hat and new boots. This was the weekend that really ended summer and school was held the next day.
The fair did exist, barely, and fair animals were shown and bought by generous people. But Peach Days came and went quietly. Hopefully, Halloween and Thanksgiving and Christmas will not suffer the same fate!
Oh, and the wind and cold last week. Come on — no more, please. Just let the cold gradually creep up like it always does so the leaves can be raked and yard put to sleep like we have always done.
Did you feel the rumble and see the huge smoke plume when ATK blasted off another rocket fuel trial run? Unfortunately, the whole hillside burned also. Someone will get an email! And the smelly fire from the neighborhood of Nucor at Plymouth was enough to wake us in the middle of the night.
Monica and Eric Bunderson acquired two married children just recently. Both daughter Meredith and brother Ethan have new spouses. Young Ben Ferry claimed his bride also. Trudy and Randy Winchester have moved into Ann (Norman) Udy’s home.
The Second Ward welcomed an eight-year-old into the fold. Hallie Nicholas, daughter of Tiffany and JL Nicholas was baptized at the beginning of the month.
The community sends condolences to family of Grace Seber, longtime Corinnite, who passed away last week. Vickie Deland also passed away.