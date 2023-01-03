3/25/1947 - 12/29/2022
Larry Alan Johnston joined his family in heaven on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with his wife by his side.
Larry was born on March 25, 1947, in Clinton, Indiana, fourth son to Haskell Lucius Johnston and Marguerite Joan DuPuy.
From Clinton, Indiana, he lived in Ohio, South Dakota; Shreveport, Louisiana; Vallejo, California; Burlington, Iowa; Tremonton, Utah; Woodbine, Georgia; Macon, Georgia; and finally, the Navy took him where he saw many countries, but mostly Vietnam.
Larry graduated high school in 1967.
In the Navy, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Blue DD744. A Destroyer Machinist Mate, 3rd Class. Larry was aboard ship at the time of the Pueblo Crisis, but then The Blue was deployed to Vietnam.
Larry was honorably discharged from the Navy on January 24, 1971.
Larry moved to Utah in June 1971.
Larry hired on as a Deputy Sheriff with Box Elder County and proudly worked 31 years before retiring. He started his career as a patrol deputy, then assigned as a warrant specialist and at the time of retirement a detective. As a warrant specialist, he would have people with warrants come in to pay and clear the warrant and by the time they were released, they left with a handshake. Larry treated people fairly and never judged. Larry solved a murder and was given a prestigious award from John Walsh of America's Most Wanted, Missing & Exploited Children. He and Myree traveled to Washington D.C. to receive the award.
He worked throughout his career for four different sheriffs.
Larry met his wife and best friend, Ruth Myree Maloney, in 1980. They were married June 7, 1980, in Elko, Nevada. Larry and Myree did everything together. They designed their home and yard to welcome family and friends. They enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, fishing, gambling, and spur of the moment adventures after Larry's retirement.
They gave up on having children after having several miscarriages and raised their dogs and cats. You could see Topper going to coffee with Larry and Myree carrying his own coffee cup in his mouth.
Larry had different coffee groups that he would meet with on different days, but enjoyed the friendships and memories made even more.
Larry had a non-cancerous brain tumor removed March 28, 2017, at the V.A. in San Francisco, California. Infection set in. Pseudomonas where he almost died. For a year, half of his skull was missing due to the infection. He had to wear a helmet every time he left his home for his own safety.
In July 2019, Multiple Lyoma was discovered in his bones. He was treated with chemotherapy cocktails for six months.
July 22, 2020, the V.A. started treatment for a stem cell transplant in Seattle, Washington. It was successful after 103 days in Seattle, they then returned home.
In remission until December 2022, where the Multiple Lyoma came back with a vengeance.
A friend of 42 years, Richard Wilkins, was by Larry' side continually. Thank you, Lesa, for that.
Larry was preceded in death by his paretns, Haskill Lucius Johnston and Marguerite Joan DuPuy. Older brother Charles Johnston and his first wife Bonnie and second wife Cecil, of California.
Surviving is his wife and best friend of 42 years, Ruth Myree Johnston, Brigham City, Utah. Brothers: Donald Johnston (Linda) Tremonton, Utah; and Robert James Johnston (Carol) of California.
Thank you for all of your visits, phone calls, and prayers. Larry really enjoyed all of you and Myree is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support she's received.
The support from Larry's brother, Donald, is greatly appreciated.
The Brigham Ambulance Crew, Brigham City Community Hospital Staff, Ogden Regional Hospital Staff, thank you! Community Nursing Service, you are terrific and helped us through such a difficult time! I shall always be in your debt for the love and kindness you showed my Larry.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 14th Ward, 650 Anderson Drive, Brigham City, Utah. Viewings will be held the night before on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah, and prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Pioneer Cemetery in Virgin, Utah.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com.
