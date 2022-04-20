Utah residents have until April 30 to submit ideas about the symbols, colors and themes that should anchor a new state flag.
The “More than a Flag” effort was launched in January by Gov. Spencer J. Cox as part of a statewide conversation about Utah’s shared identity. The initiative is asking residents to submit their own designs or provide input about the symbols, colors or themes that should be incorporated on a new state flag. So far, more than 3,500 submissions of flag designs and themes have been received.
To extend the conversation, the Utah State Flag Task Force is specifically asking for submissions from residents living in Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Davis, Duchesne, Garfield, Iron, Juab, Piute, Morgan, Sanpete, San Juan, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Wayne, Wasatch, Weber, Uintah, Utah and Washington counties.
Utahns may submit a drawing or digital design of a flag here, or take a survey here: flag.utah.gov/submit. Or download a submission form and send it to:
More Than A Flag
3760 S. Highland Drive
Millcreek, UT 84106
In the next phase of the project, members of the Design Review Subcommittee will review design submissions. In August, the public will be invited to comment on designs chosen as finalists, which will be posted on Flag.Utah.gov.