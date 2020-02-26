Utah’s presidential primary election is just around the corner, and local election officials are reminding voters affiliated with all parties to look for their ballots in the mail.
Box Elder County Clerk Marla Young said ballots were mailed on Feb. 11 to registered Democrats and Republicans. Unaffiliated voters who responded to a letter that was sent out asking which ballot they wanted were also sent a ballot.
Those who did not respond to that letter will not receive a ballot unless they specifically request one. Anyone, of any party, may vote the Democratic ballot without affiliating with the Democratic Party. However, the Republican Party chooses to close its election, so it requires a voter to affiliate with the Republican Party to vote their ballot.
The last day to request a ballot was Tuesday, Feb. 25. Those who hadn’t requested a ballot by the Feb. 25 deadline may vote at the polls on Election Day, March 3, 2020, or at early voting.
Unaffiliated voters may affiliate with the Republican Party on Election Day or vote the Democratic ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by March 2, 2020 to be valid for this election.
Voters may utilize ballot drop boxes throughout the county through Election Day. Polling locations, as well as a listing of ballot drop boxes, is found on the County Clerk’s web site: www.boxeldercounty.org/elections
Early Voting will take place at the County Courthouse, 1 S. Main St., Brigham City, Feb. 25-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Voting Assistance Centers will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations: Utah State University, Brigham City Campus, 989 S. Main, Brigham City; and the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 N., Tremonton.