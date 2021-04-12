The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout the world, including a second Cache County temple that will be located in Smithfield.
The announcement from Church President Russell M. Nelson came at the end of the church's semiannual General Conference on Sunday, April 4.
The announcement marks the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church, according to a church press release. At the April 1998 general conference, former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations.
President Nelson’s announcement today of 20 new temples and their locations is not unique simply because of the historic number with specific locations. Nelson has now announced 69 new temples in the three years he has served as president of the LDS Church.
The church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating.
The Smithfield temple will be the second temple in Cache County and the 26th in Utah. The Logan temple was the second pioneer-era temple to be dedicated (1884) in the history of the church.
As the church’s world headquarters, Utah has 2.1 million members, which is roughly two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.3 million residents. There are 17 operating temples in the state, including Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal.
The Salt Lake Temple and St. George Temple are currently under renovation.
Temples announced or under construction in Utah include Layton, Lindon, Orem, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Deseret Peak.
Temple sites are chosen by the First Presidency based on several factors, including the number of members in an area, travel time to the nearest temple and the need for additional temple capacity in a region. Other details about the location for the new temple, a rendering of what the building will look like, a date for a groundbreaking ceremony, timeline for construction and details about a public open house and the temple's dedication are all provided at a later time.