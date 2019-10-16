Editor:
American poet, Robert Penn Warren, once said “The lack of sense of history is the damnation of the modern world.” A very true statement.
Our education system is no longer required to teach U.S. history, thus many historical icons have been removed by those pushing hate from the past to advance their own cause of bigotry. History helps define present and future.
To those in your community that may remember my father, J. Norris Larsen, who taught at McKinley, you know he was a true educator before his untimely death in 1959. I’m sure if it were at all possible, he would be “spinning” in his grave on today’s education system.
Comedian Foster Brooks (deceased) and entertainer, Dean Martin (also deceased) did a “gig” about polititions saying, “a person without brains becomes a politition who turns into a vegetable, and ultimately a fruit.” Go to Foster Brooks and click on Gets Martin Twice. It’s the best medicine laughter you will see. (Also roasts Don Rickles — great).
Remember, each man has two ends. The thinking end and the sitting end. Success depends on which end is used harder. It’s so obvious that the left wingers prefer the latter over the former.
Without naming any one lefty, a son is being investigated for “international securities exchange fraud” through his co. called “natural blue resources.” I would dare bet that many of those left snollygosters have financial interest in it as well.
For those who really believe in the so-called “climate change,” ecological scientists have admitted they have never taken core samples from iceberg centers or center depths of oceans.
For years I have been asking “if the ozone was good for us in the 1950s and 1960s, why is it so bad for us now?” So, I ask again.
In that same period of time, virtually no one has attempted an answer. That’s because there isn’t one that would make any sense at all. Just poppy-cock.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield