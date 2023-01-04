I’m writing this Letter to the Editor because the article in the November 30th issue of this Newspaper on our “Dwelling dilemma” (moderate income housing) warranted a response.
Utah’s Moderate Income Housing Program was first implemented by the Legislature in 1996 (originally Utah Code 10-9-307). It’s only been in the past few years that the State required the cities to annually develop Program plans and report to them on such. What has not been required is an effectiveness measure, but that will change in 2023. Our City will then need to report to the State to “identify a clear correlation between the specified municipality’s land use regulations and land use decisions and the specified municipality’s efforts to implement the moderate income housing strategies.”
The cities will be held more accountable as to whether their moderate income housing strategies have been effective or not. In Tremonton’s plans for the past few years, they listed some specific new housing/apartment developments that would add moderate income housing in our town. Regretfully though, those developments did not build any moderate income housing.
Our City leaders have justified much of their approval of over 2,200 new housing units in the past few years using the need for additional moderate income housing as a primary reason for approving such. Then, we didn’t actually get any new moderate income housing, even if they say that we need such so that our grown children can move out of our homes and have their own affordable places to stay in here in Tremonton.
To be fair, the City doesn’t control whether moderate income housing units are built here or not. Really, the builders make that decision; and while the prices for homes and apartments here have gone to astronomical levels, that means that the builders and rental companies can make a lot more profit by not building moderate income housing, even if they say they will when asking the City for approval.
Lastly, concerning the article mentioned above, the City is attempting to invalidate the measure of effectiveness so that they won’t be held accountable. While they’ve known for at least a few years that the current number of moderate income housing units MAY not be “valid” or “reliable”, they never mentioned that when they didn’t have to report whether their strategies were working or not. Now, when they do have to report this, they’re attempting to avoid the measurement. What they should have been doing was to research what numbers were accurate 2-3 years ago. While I’m a believer in the concept of moderate income housing, it appears that our government’s goal may not have been to effectively address the problem. Bummer.
