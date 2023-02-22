...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Letter to the Editor: City management favors developers
In the book “Leaders and Managers” by Hugh Nibley, he states, “the rise of management always marks the decline of culture. If the management does not go for Bach, very well, there will be no Bach in the meeting; … if the management’s taste in art is what will sell — trite, insipid, folksy kitsch — that is what we will get; … if management must reflect the corporate image in tasteless, trendy new buildings, down come the fine old pioneer monuments.”
It made me think about my time on the planning commission. At one meeting a developer said something along the lines of, “The city told us they want apartments here.” After thinking about it, I realized city management was constantly pushing for and encouraging a specific type of development.
Tremonton is becoming a reflection of city management.
Those who attended the pseudo “Town Hall” about the River’s Edge development got first-hand experience with city management. City management didn’t allow citizens to ask questions to the school district officials, and wouldn’t answer questions into the microphone so that multiple people could hear what they were saying, even though they knew that was the only way people watching remotely would get any answers.
Other things city management has supported recently include increased water rates, a secondary water system, and using American Rescue Plan money to fund water projects for the city. All of these cost current residents of Tremonton more in basic living expenses. Each one also drops the cost for developers.
City management wants the current residents to pay more so that the developers can pay less.
In 2020, a survey was given to Tremonton residents. The number one reason people chose for why they live in Tremonton is because it’s a small town. The survey also showed a set of pictures and asked people to rate them. The most disliked picture was of a new townhome development.
City management received these results in August of 2020, but continues to push what residents don’t like at the expense of the small town feel we do like.
A government records request from March 2022 showed that Tremonton city had 2,293 units that developers had submitted applications for. Of those units, almost 75% (1,693) were higher density. This type of development will continue unless we decide as a city to do something different.
Fortunately, 3 of 5 the seats on city council are up for election this year. Hopefully we can find candidates that will stand up for Tremonton residents. Let’s do what we can to turn Tremonton into a reflection of the people who live, instead of a reflection of city management.
