In the book “Leaders and Managers” by Hugh Nibley, he states, “the rise of management always marks the decline of culture. If the management does not go for Bach, very well, there will be no Bach in the meeting; … if the management’s taste in art is what will sell — trite, insipid, folksy kitsch — that is what we will get; … if management must reflect the corporate image in tasteless, trendy new buildings, down come the fine old pioneer monuments.”

It made me think about my time on the planning commission. At one meeting a developer said something along the lines of, “The city told us they want apartments here.” After thinking about it, I realized city management was constantly pushing for and encouraging a specific type of development.


